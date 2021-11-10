Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 44.96% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

