Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.25. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 36,712 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,786,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $18,101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $12,799,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

