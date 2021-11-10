GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.19 ($47.28).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €44.13 ($51.92) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

