Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

GNSS stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

