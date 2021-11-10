GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $80,077.10

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $80,077.10 and approximately $114.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,059,362 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.