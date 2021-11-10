Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $93.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRM. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

