Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HTBI stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

