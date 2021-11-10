Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 40.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

