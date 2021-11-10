Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

CPSI opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $543.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

