Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

