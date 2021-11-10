Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Whole Earth Brands worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,057,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 148,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

