Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Myovant Sciences worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MYOV opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

