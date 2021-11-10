Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 389,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 345.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.