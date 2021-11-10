Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $130.81 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.