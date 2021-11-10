Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.49. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 9,135 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of C$63.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

