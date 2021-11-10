Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.49. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 9,135 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of C$63.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

