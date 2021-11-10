GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,559.80 ($20.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.58.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

