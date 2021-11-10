GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,559.80 ($20.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.58.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

