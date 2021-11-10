GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down to $43.49

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $42.51. GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 44,742 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

