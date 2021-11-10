Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 3,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of -148.89 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.56%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,600 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

