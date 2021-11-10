Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.35. 19,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 23,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

