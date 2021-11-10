GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) were up 17.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 81,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,269,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

