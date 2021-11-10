Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $392,121.20 and approximately $99,407.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00074818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00077504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00100055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.92 or 0.99753398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.11 or 0.07011415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020082 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

