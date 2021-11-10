GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Given New $6.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoldMining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $210.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

