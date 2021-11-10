Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Releases Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of GOSS opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.95. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gossamer Bio stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.