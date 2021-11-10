Graviton Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $93,986.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00077428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00099979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,607.12 or 1.00192739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.93 or 0.06999521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020076 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

