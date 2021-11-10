Gray Television Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,264 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,399% compared to the typical volume of 151 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

