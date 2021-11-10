Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Up 12.5% After Strong Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 18,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,002,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,570,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

