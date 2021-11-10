Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $11.99. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 714,472 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $5,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $3,122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 150,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

