Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $11.99. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 714,472 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
