GXChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.66 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,724,918 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

