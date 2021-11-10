Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 3,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

