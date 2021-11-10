Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00.

HALO opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after purchasing an additional 228,942 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

