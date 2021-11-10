HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00074818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00077504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00100055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.92 or 0.99753398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.11 or 0.07011415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020082 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

