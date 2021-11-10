Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$67.50 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$60.50 to C$67.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.10 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

