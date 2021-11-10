Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 377,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,250. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.26 and a beta of -0.28.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

