Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 166.60 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 1,707,452 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Get Hays alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.