HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB opened at $2.93 on Monday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

