Head-To-Head Contrast: Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) versus MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A MicroStrategy $480.73 million 18.51 -$7.52 million ($45.45) -18.90

Ascendant Digital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy -87.25% 15.11% 2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendant Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroStrategy 3 1 3 0 2.00

MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $526.57, indicating a potential downside of 38.70%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Ascendant Digital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Ascendant Digital Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.