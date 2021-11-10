Head-To-Head Review: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) & Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Rezolute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82 Rezolute 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $103.24, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Rezolute has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 278.54%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Rezolute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.86 billion 8.17 $859.10 million $0.08 1,034.50 Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.90 million ($2.72) -2.47

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0.86% 2.02% 1.44% Rezolute N/A -87.55% -68.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Rezolute shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Rezolute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Rezolute on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.