Head-To-Head Review: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.98% 23.91% 2.11% BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58%

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noodles & Company and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $393.65 million 1.40 -$23.26 million $0.09 134.56 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.38 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Company.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Noodles & Company and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 4 0 2.80 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co. engages in the operation of fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

