Head-To-Head Review: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) 0.00 X Financial $336.09 million 0.72 -$200.54 million ($1.05) -4.27

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCUR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CCUR and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CCUR beats X Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

