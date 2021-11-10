Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.95

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 29541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

