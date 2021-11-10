HeartBout (HB) Price Up 2.9% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $173,354.75 and approximately $343.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

