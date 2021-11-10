Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €89.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.67 ($111.37).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €77.42 ($91.08) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

