Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Position Boosted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,267 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

