Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY opened at $167.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.08. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $170.76.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

