Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY opened at $167.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.08. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $170.76.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

