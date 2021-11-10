HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $417.50

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 417.50 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 409 ($5.34), with a volume of 779698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

