Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HI opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.