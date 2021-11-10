Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE HI opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.
HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
