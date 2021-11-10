HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.72. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 103,567 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

