HM Payson & Co. Acquires 113 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.