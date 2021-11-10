HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.73.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

