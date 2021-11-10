HM Payson & Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 186.14%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

